Nigerian Air Force neutralises 10 bandits in Zamfara State

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Air Task Force (ATF) for Operation DIRAN MIKIYA has neutralised 10 bandits at Sububu Forest area in Zamfara State in northern Nigeria.The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the operation was conducted on Monday.

“This was achieved yesterday April 22, while the ATF was responding to a request for close air support by ground troops of Sector 7 Area of Responsibility of Operation SHARAN DAJI, who had come into contact with bandits in Shinkafi Local Government Area (LGA).

“Accordingly, the ATF dispatched two Alpha Jets and an attack helicopter to provide the needed support and also conduct armed reconnaissance over identified locations in Shinkafi LGA as well as Sububu and Dumburum Forests and environs.

“At Sububu Forest, one of the Alpha Jets spotted a group of bandits, who fired at the aircraft with their rifles, whilst running for cover,” he said.

According to him, the Alpha Jet engaged the bandits, neutralising no fewer than 10 of them while others escaped with injuries.

Daramola said the NAF, working in consonance with surface forces and other security agencies, would sustain its operations to flush the bandits out of the North West of the country.