Nigerian Air force pilot survives fighter jet crash

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that its pilot, Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, survived an air crash after an attack by bandits in northern Nigeria.A statement signed on Monday in Abuja by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said that the pilot survived after he successfully ejected from the aircraft.

He said: “On 18 July 2021, at about 12.45 pm, a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft, returning from a successful air interdiction mission between the boundaries of Zamfara and Kaduna State (in northern Nigeria), came under intense enemy fire which led to its crash in Zamfara State.

“Luckily, the gallant pilot of the aircraft, Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, successfully ejected from the aircraft.

“Using his survival instincts, the pilot, who came under intense ground fire from the bandits, was able to evade them and sought refuge in nearby settlements awaiting sunset.”

It added that the pilot was able to elude several bandits’ strongholds by using the cover of darkness and his phone set for navigation and maneuvered his way to a Nigerian Army Unit, where he was finally rescued.

The NAF assured that despite the setback of the crash, it remains committed to fulfilling President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate as well as other constitutional roles assigned to it.

“The willingness, readiness, and tested ability of the NAF remain unshaken and unwavering as it continues to carry out its assigned roles,” the statement.

President Buhari had earlier directed the Armed Forces of Nigeria to do all it takes to flush out criminal elements in Katsina, Zamfara, and Kaduna States in northern Nigeria.