Nigerian airports handle over 3m passengers in 1Q

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said that about 3.4 million passengers travelled through Nigerian airports during the first quarter of 2018 as against 2.6 million passengers recorded in the first quarter 2017.The figures represent a 28.25 percent growth from the figure in the same quarter of 2017.

Nigeria’s Ships and Ports publication said on Thursday that the first quarter report released on Wednesday in Abuja by the FAAN, showed that 2.4 million passengers travelled within the country, while a total of 950,292 international passengers during the period.

FAAN also said that 1.6 million passengers were recorded at the arrivals, while 1.7 million passengers were recorded at the departures during the period under review.

The monthly breakdown showed that 1.1 million passengers, comprising 800,609 domestic and 355,176 international passengers were recorded in the month of January.

In February, 1.05 million passengers, comprising of 790,196 domestic and 267, 222 international passengers were recorded while a total of 1.2 million passengers, comprising 892,087 domestic and 327,894 international passengers were recorded in March.

On-airport by airport basis, the Murtala Muhammed Airport recorded the highest number of passengers during the period with 1.5 million passengers, comprising of 890,716 domestic and 678,839 international passengers.

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport recorded 1.02 million passengers, comprising of 822,109 domestic and 199,875 international passengers during the quarter.

The report also stated that there were 55,031 aircraft movements during the period compared to 44,997 aircraft movements recorded during the first quarter of 2017, representing a growth of 22.31 percent.

The report showed that a total of 44,250 aircraft movements were recorded on domestic route, while a total of 10,781 aircraft movements were recorded on international route.