Nigerian apex bank injects $205m into forex market

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected $205 million into the inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market in line with its continued push to sustain liquidity in the sector.According to the figures obtained from the CBN on Tuesday, the authorized dealers in the wholesale segment of the market were offered $100 million, while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment received $55 million.

The sum of $50 million was allocated to customers requiring foreign exchange for invisibles such as tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), among others.

Speaking on the development, the Director, Corporate Communications Department at the CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, said that the Bank’s effort had helped to guarantee stability in all the exchange rate windows.

He noted that the dogged implementation of the country’s foreign exchange restriction to some 43 items had boosted activities in the industrial sector and that the move had equally increased the level of confidence investors and the public had in the naira.

It will be recalled that at the last intervention, the Bank injected $268.6 million and CNY29.2 million into the Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) segment.

Meanwhile, the naira on Tuesday exchanged at an average of N361/$1 in the Bureau De Change segment of the market.