Nigerian apex bank injects $210 into foreign exchange market

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again injected $210 million into the inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market in continuation of its sustenance of liquidity in that segment of the market.The figures from the CBN on Tuesday in Abuja showed that the authorized dealers in the wholesale segment of the market were offered $100 million, while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment got $55 million.

It added that customers requiring foreign exchange for invisibles such as tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), among others received $55 million.

The CBN Spokesman, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, reiterated the commitment of the apex bank to continue to boost interbank foreign exchange market to ensure liquidity and stability in the market.

The CBN on April 5, injected $247.8 million and CNY34.8 million into the Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) segment.