Nigerian apex bank injects $210m into forex market

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected $210 million into the various segments of the market to sustain its intervention in the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market.The statement by the Director, Corporate Communications of the CBN, Mr Isaac Okorafor, said on Tuesday in Abuja that $100 million was offered as wholesale interventions and allocated $55 million to Small and Medium Enterprises.

Okorafor said that another $55 million was allocated to customers requiring foreign exchange for business and personal travels, tuition or medical fees.

According to him, the interventions are in continuation of the bank’s resolve to sustain the high level of stability in the foreign exchange market.

He assured that the apex bank will continue to ease access to the currency by customers in different sectors.

Okorafor expressed optimism that the local currency, the Naira, would sustain its run against the dollar and other major currencies around the world, considering the level of transparency in the market.