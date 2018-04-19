Nigerian apex bank injects $210m into forex market

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected $210m into the foreign exchange market to meet the requests of customers and maintain a stable exchange rate for the local currency, the naira.A report by a local newspaper, the Punch, said on Thursday that the breakdown of the figures released by the CBN on Wednesday in Abuja showed that $100m was allocated to the authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market, while $55m each to the Small and Medium-scale Enterprises segment and the invisibles segment to meet needs for tuition and medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance.

It added that the Acting Director in charge of the Corporate Communications Department of the CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, who confirmed the injection of the fund, explained that the continued intervention by the bank was in line with its commitment to ensure liquidity in the market as well as reduce pressure on the naira.

Okorafor noted that the policies have helped to stabilise the exchange rate of the naira in addition to the establishment of the Investors-Exporters window, which has increased foreign exchange supply with over $20bn inflow since its inception.

He assured that the CBN will not relent in its effort to manage the country’s foreign exchange market with a view to reducing its import bills and checking any hemorrhage of its foreign reserves.

The naira exchanged at an average of N360 to $1 in the Bureau De Change segment of the market on Wednesday.