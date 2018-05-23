Nigerian apex bank retains interest rate at 14 percent

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has voted to retain the interest rate at 14 percent.The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, told journalists in Abuja after the meeting of the MPC members on Tuesday that the Cash Reserve Ratio would remain 22.5 percent, while Liquidity Ratio, 30 percent and the Asymmetric corridor fixed at +200 and -500 basis points around the MPR.

He explained that the committee considered the forecast of high liquidity injection in the second half of 2018 and upward pressure on prices, driven largely by substantial expansion of fiscal policy in arriving at the decision.

“This pressure will arise from the late passage of the 2018 budget, outstanding balance from the 2017 budget and the pre-election expenditure.

“Tightening would ensure the mop up of excess liquidity, accelerate the reduction in the rate of inflation to single digit, boost investor confidence and promote foreign capital flows with complimentary impact on exchange rate stability.

“Conversely, the committee believes that raising the interest rate would depress consumption and increase the cost of borrowing to the real sector,” he said.

This is the 11th consecutive time the MPC has kept the interest rate at 14 percent and left the other indices unchanged due to what the members described as persistent uncertain economic conditions and high inflation.

Emefiele announced that the CBN had appointed Standard Chartered Bank and Stanbic IBTC as the corresponding banks for the N720 billion Nigeria-China Swap deal.

The CBN, according to him, would in the coming week, release the framework for the Nigeria-China Swap deal.

He expressed optimism that Nigerians will reap the positive impact from this and “we expect that when the framework is released, Nigeria will end up being the remedy trade hub in the West African sub-region”.

The CBN Governor noted that there are currently only three countries South Africa, Egypt and Nigeria in Africa that enjoy the currency swap deal with China and that Nigerians and the West African sub region will benefit a lot from the arrangement.