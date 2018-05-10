Nigerian apex bank worries over mutilated naira notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is angry with commercial bank, accusing them of sabotaging the efforts in replacing mutilated notes with new ones in the country.Mr. Isaac Okorafor, Acting Director Communications Department of CBN, on Thursday decried the high volume of mutilated notes in circulation.

He said that the CBN was aware of the development and had taken several measures to address the rising incidence of mutilated notes.

According to him, one of the steps taken by the CBN in mopping up the mutilated naira notes from the system was reduction in the amount it charges banks for sorting the dirty naira notes for clean ones from N12, 000 to N1,000 per box.

Okorafor said that the reduction in charges for the commercial banks, which lasted for three month from January 2, 2018 to March 28 was to encourage them to bring back more dirty notes to the CBN.

He said the sorting charges, which used to be N12, 000 was later raised to N2,000 per box after the March 28 deadline when the window was closed.

He said the opportunity was limited to lower denomination naira notes, comprising N50, N20 and N10 notes.

Nigerians have expressed disgust over the mutilated notes in circulation, mainly smaller denominations comprising of N5, N10, N20, N50 and N100 notes.

He hinted that the bank had adopted another option of withdrawing the unfit notes from circulations rather than depending mainly on the commercial banks on the task.

Okorafor said that the bank had started engaging associations in various markets to encourage traders to change genuine dirty notes for new ones.