Nigerian Army Chief reads riot act to commanders, politicians, political thugs

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai has warned that any persons, who seek to undermine the nation’s democracy by interfering in the electoral process “must be seen as enemies of Nigeria and dealt with appropriately”.Speaking at the expanded weekly meeting with Principal Staff Officers and Directors, GOCs and selected field commanders on Wednesday, Buratai said that “commanders must work with all stakeholders, interest groups and agencies to avert any act by any individual, groups or entities that seek to undermine our democratic process”.

He noted that the recent launching of the Nigerian Army Situation Room for Elections Security Monitoring, will also ensure real time feedback from the field.

“As we engage in these operations, we must remember that the army remains apolitical to ensure that no negative aspersion is cast on the army before, during or after the elections,” he said.

“We have consistently stated our position in the political dispensation to remain neutral and apolitical.

“One of our core values is loyalty to constituted authority. Loyalty must be hundred per cent. I shall leave you in no doubt as to our resolve to bequeath a professionally responsive army to Nigeria and Nigerians. Should any officer or soldier have doubts as to his loyalty to the Nigerian State as presently constituted, such a person has up to 22 February 2019 to resign. There is no room for indiscipline or disobedience to lawful orders in the NA today,” he warned.

According to him, the act of electoral thuggery, snatching of ballot boxes, illegal possession of elections materials and similar crimes are intended to mar an election and create deliberate avenues for post-election violence and mayhem.

He noted that such actions can also become more damaging when they are widespread, leading to destruction of lives and properties and urged Commanders to deal decisively with any electoral crime or action that would be inimical to national security.

He warned commanders and their personnel not to hobnob with politicians at any level and that there would be no military escort for any politician and all Nigerian Army personnel are to stay clear of retired military officers, especially those who are now politicians until after the elections.