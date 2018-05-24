Nigerian army commits to rule of law

The Nigerian Army has restated its determination to continue to respect the rule of law and ensure that its personnel conduct themselves within the ambit of law at all times.The Chief of Army of Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tuku Buratai, gave the pledge at the launch of a book, “Introduction to Military Law Practices and Procedure in Nigeria”.

The book was written by retired Col. Bernard Okorie, who once served in the Legal department in the Nigerian army.

According to Buratai, there has been continuous awareness as regards human rights and international humanitarian law which no organisation or institution could afford to ignore.

“No institution these days will ever skip the watchful eyes of some international non-governmental organizations and even international bodies like the UN, Commonwealth, AU and the rest in their observance of human rights,” he said.

He said that the book could not have come at a better time than now that the military was engaged in counter insurgency and internal security operations in many part of the country.

Buratai said those operations required the maintenance of high level of discipline as erring personnel were bound to face trial.

He commended the author, saying that the book simplifies “summary and court martial trials which make up the major aspects of military justice system in Nigeria”.

“It can serve as a practical guide to commanders at different levels, who conduct summary trials and can equally guide members of the courts martial on a step by step basis on what is required of them,” he said.

Earlier, Brig.-Gen. Yusuf Shalangwa, the Director, Legal Services, Army, described military law as a special aspect of the law which principles must be appreciated by legal practitioners in general and military personnel in particular.

Shalangwa, however, said in spite of its importance it had suffered neglect from academics and policy makers as it was hardly taught as a subject at under graduate level in Nigerian universities.

The author, Okorie said that he was motivated to write the book because military law seemed to be ignored or little understood.

“Military law is different; it belongs to its own class like customary law and the rest.

“So, we feel burdened to show the light so that legal students and practitioners will know at least little about military law and what it is all about,” the author said.

The 640-page book deals with summary trial, court martial and other aspects of military justice system.