Nigerian Army describes Amnesty International report as false

The feud between the Nigerian military and Amnesty International is not over yet as the army has alerted Nigerians of plans by the rights body to publish a false report on military activities in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the North East of Nigeria.The military intelligence claims that the Amnesty International (AI) was planning to publish fictitious rape incidents in the Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDPs) camps in the insurgency-ravaged North East.

According to the Acting Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General John Agim, the military has credible information about the plan and the report, which Amnesty International intends to release.

The military is unhappy with what it says “is becoming a frequent ritual by the human rights watchdog”, which had previously accused it of rights violations.

In February and March, the military condemned two reports by Amnesty – the first accused it of rights violations in its operations and the second accused it of ignoring warnings about the raid by Boko Haram on Dapchi in Yobe State that led to the abduction of the schoolgirls.

The military warned that the planned unsavory report by amnesty and that such reports were capable of demoralising its members and hurting the war against insurgency.

“This malicious trend by AI is becoming a frequent ritual and it is rather unfortunate,” the statement read in part.

“In times like this, Amnesty International is expected to apply the natural law of liaison by working with security agencies as partners.

“This would have been the best way to ensure that insurgency and crisis are completely wiped off rather than engaging in falsehood, maligning the military and painting her in bad light at any slight opportunity,” he said.

The military assured Nigerians that it remained committed to abiding by all human rights regulations endorsed by the country and carry out its constitutional role.

It, however, called on Amnesty to “desist from cooking reports from time to time to demoralise the entire military system and nation as a whole”.

In March, while denying the claim by AI that the military failed to take action to stop the abduction of over 100 school girls from Dapchi, Brigadier General Agim had accused the human rights organisation of lacking credibility in its operations in Nigeria.

Agim called on the organisation to carry out its activities with credibility.

“We are not in any way implying that AI should not do their job, but such must be done with a level of integrity and credibility by seeking clarification when the need arises,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Presidency on Thursday said the report alleging human rights violation by Nigerian security agencies had been released and that “it is inherently battling with credibility, falling vehemently short of evidential narration”.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, noted that the report does not contain factual leads that could have laid the foundation for investigative actions.

He said that the findings were attributed to people but proper description of such people constituting the source of information was not provided.

“Engagement was claimed to have been made with the Nigerian authorities, but which authority is it, is not provided with clarity.

“This then is just a wild goose chase report, in essence.

“In some breath, the report seemed like the one in 2015, and the one in 2016, and the one after that year, the same things being recycled again and again.

“It ignores the fact of the existing mechanisms put in place by the military, as a self-correcting step and the high-level committee constituted by the Presidency to examine any such claims,” he added.

Shehu observed that over this period of time, the Nigerian military had indeed established cases of abuse and punishments meted out from Orderly Room trials and Court Martials that resulted in losses of rank, dismissals, and trials and convictions by civil courts.

He quoted President Muhammadu Buhari during his recent joint press conference with President Trump at the White House to further buttress his points as saying: “the government of Nigeria remains deeply committed to the principles of human rights, as well as promotion and protection of people’s freedom, even in the process of fighting terror.

‘’We commit to ensure that all documented cases of human rights abuses are investigated, and those responsible for violation held responsible.”

Amnesty International has yet to react to the statement by the military, but had in the past alleged that the military was involved in extra-judicial killings, rape, and spurns human rights.