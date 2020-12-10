International › APA

Nigerian Army General dies of COVID-19

Published on 10.12.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

The Nigerian Army has announced the death of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) six division in Port-Harcourt, Major-General, John Olu Irefin, from COVID-19 complications.The acting Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Sagir Musa, said in a statement on Thursday in Abuja that the GOC was attending the annual Chief of Army Staff Conference in Abuja before he took ill and died.

According to the statement, the conference has since been closed by the army and the participants, comprising principal staff officers, GOCs, Commandants of Army Schools, Commanders of Army Operations, have been requested to go into isolation for 14 days.

