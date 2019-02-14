Nigerian army launches Election Monitoring, Security Room

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has launched the Elections Monitoring and Security Situation Room with the view to safeguarding and strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.Speaking at the launching ceremony at the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command at the Army Headquarters Abuja on Wednesday, Buratai said: “As a stakeholder in safeguarding Nigeria’s democracy, the army requires real-time security situational awareness regarding the electoral processes nationwide in order to be well positioned to adequately respond, should the need arise.

“The security situation monitoring solution acquired by the army for this purpose, has been designed to avail a clear security situation during the electioneering period,”

According to a statement by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, the army has therefore enjoined members of the public to fully utilise this noble opportunity by forwarding timely credible information of security value via SMS, MMS or Whatsapp message to these dedicated public cellphone numbers: 07017222225, 09060005290, 08099900131 and 08077444303.

The statement added that the public could also utilize the army information call centre short code 193 from any network provider.

“Accordingly, digital cameras have been effectively mounted nationwide to monitor identified flash points to forestall any breach of peace. Also, additional cameras have been stationed strategically in all the states to monitor the elections and would provide unfettered opportunity to civil populace to send reports of security interest in their localities including any case of wrong doing or unprofessional conduct on the part of troops deployed to secure and safeguard the electoral process.

“Let me also use this opportunity to reiterate the total commitment of the Nigerian Army under my leadership to a free, fair, transparent and credible 2019 elections,” the statement quoted Buratai as saying.