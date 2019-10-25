Nigerian army produces mine resistance vehicle

The Nigerian Army has produced its first indigenous Mine Resistance Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle named Ezugwu.The vehicle is designed and built by the Command Engineering Depot in collaboration with the Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

Capt. Abdulrasheed Ahmed, Acting Coordinator of Nigeria Army Operations Media, said on Friday that the 4×4 armoured vehicle is designed to carry out transportation in smooth and rough terrain and with capability to assault with high volume of fire.

“The primary amendment includes a 12.7mm anti-aircraft gun and 7.62 mm light machine gun. It is good for counter terrorism, maintenance of stability and also a perfect vehicle for urban warfare.

“The vehicle is characterised by good protection performance, strong cross country capability, high reliability, easy maintenance and can operate in severe cold as well as sweltering desert area,” he said.

According to him, the vehicle carries a crew of 12 commanders, driver, two gunners and 8 eight soldiers.

He said that the vehicle would be launched soon.