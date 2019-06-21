Nigerian army produces tactical vehicles, weapons

The Nigerian Army has embarked in the production of light tactical vehicles and other weapons at the Nigerian Army Vehicle Manufacturing Company (NAVMC) in order to assist in addressing internal security challenges.The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said on Thursday after he toured the production lines in the company located at Rigachikun in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state that the first set of the indigenous “light tactical vehicles” produced by the company would be exhibited on July 6.

He said that the NAVMC was collaborating with the Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) in the production of the vehicles.

The army chief, however, noted that since the 1960’s, there had not been serious effort at producing military equipment locally.

“The Nigeria defence complex, DICON, will soon be turned around for good. This is a very good development and we are keeping to timeline. We are working on mass production of the vehicles.

“The vehicles will help us in curtailing the insecurity in the country. I know everybody is concerned about the insecurity. But unfortunately, over the years, since the 60’s, we have not made any serious headway in defence production and local defence production.

“I think, if this one – defence complex – takes off as we envisage; we will be good for the nation,” he said.

The NAVMC was inaugurated in April, 2019.