Nigerian army unveils Boko Haram wanted list

The Nigerian army has announced another manhunt for the fourth batch of wanted Boko Haram insurgents with the unveiling of a banner displaying their mugshots.Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, who unveiled the banner in the company of the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday at the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) Super Camp Chabal, near Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, said: “We request your full cooperation. The public as well as the Civilian JTF, you will have a copy each, so you’ll follow up.

“Some of them may be behind your yard or parading themselves somewhere in the market-place and so on. They must be fished out and those in the forest, if you encounter them, make sure you deal with them decisively if they cannot be arrested or captured.

“It is on this note, we will also like the press to give us their full support to ensure that we have gotten the right solution to ending this menace of the Boko Haram terrorist in our state, in our country, as well as for humanity.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof. Zulum said that the inclusion of more CJTF members into its operations would provide more support for the army as the CJTF was expected to play a supplementary role.

The governor noted that both events are very important because there have been agitations for the establishment of such for a long time.

“Today, God in his infinite wisdom has shown us this very important day and therefore, we must commend the efforts of the Nigerian Army, under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff,” Prof. Zulum said.

According to local media reports on Thursday, the new list has the names of and photographs of 86 Boko Haram members, bringing the total number of those on the wanted list to 399.

The Nigerian Army published the first list of wanted Boko Haram members in 2016.