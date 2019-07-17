Nigerian Army warns Boko Haram insurgents to surrender

The Nigerian Army has warned the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents to surrender to save themselves from the imminent calamity.Maj.-Gen. Bulama Biu, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Nigerian Army, warned that the military’s final onslaught against the insurgents would be sustained until they were completely neutralised.

Biu was recently granted accelerated promotion by President Muhammadu Buhari for the extraordinary feats, exemplary leadership, commitment and valour recorded under his command in the counter-insurgency operation in the North East Zone.

The GOC said collective efforts put in place by officers and men of the Division translated to his elevation to the rank of Major General in the army.

He urged his troops to continue to display professional commitment toward restoring peace and sanity in the North East Zone of Nigeria.

He said that his appreciation would be incomplete without calling on the remnants of Boko Haram to join in my celebration by laying down their arms unconditionally as quickly as possible for peace to reign.