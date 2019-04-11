Nigerian bank disburses over $101m to small enterprises

The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) disbursed $101.6 million (about N31 billion) to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in its first full year of operation in 2018.The Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Tony Okpanachi, said at the on-going Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Washington DC, USA that the bank had changed the landscape of MSMEs funding in the country with its innovative lending and focus on long-term loans to that sector of the economy.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry in Abuja said that Okpanachi in his presentation to a team of the World Bank Group and international investors on the achievements of DBN and its plans for the future, that his team was working assiduously to achieve a disbursement level of about N100 billion at the end of this year, which could be scaled up to N389 billion at the end of 2023, when the bank marks five years in active lending operations.

According to him, the Partnering Finance Institutions (PFIs) had grown from two in 2017, when DBN started operations to 22 at the end of 2018, adding that the target for 2019 was to raise the number of PFIs to 30.

“Financial sustainability is our key focus from first day with steady profits in the last two years and a robust projection for 2019 and beyond,” he said.

He told the investors and stakeholders that the bank had taken risk management seriously in its frameworks and policies and had recorded zero Non-Performing Loans so far.