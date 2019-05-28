Nigerian bourse commits over $32,000 to education, donates to primary school

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced that it donated N10 million (about $32.786) to Maisandari Alamderi Model Nursery and Primary School, located in the Abuja Talakawa District of Maiduguri in Borno State in embattled north-east zone of Nigeria.The donation is in fulfilment of the NSE’s commitment to a three-year funding scheme for the administration and maintenance of the school, which it donated to the Borno State Government in 2017, to help Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), as part of NSE Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Bola Adeeko, the Divisional Head, Shared Services, of the NSE, said: “As an organization, we are convinced that education is key to unlocking Africa’s greatest potential, hence, our huge investment in educational intervention programs.

“We will continue to do our best to create community focused initiatives to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, SDG, number 4, which seeks to achieve inclusive and equitable quality education for all by 2030.

“We donated the Maisandari Alamderi Model Nursery and Primary School not just to provide quality education in the IDP camp, but to also create a model for educational experience for vulnerable children in underserved and crisis prone communities.”

In its 18th month of existence, the Borno school initiative has received positive feedback and testimonials from community leaders and parents as it continues to make giant strides, having directly impacted over 200 families.

It has recorded zero dropout of the 250 pupils enrolled, 141 boys and 109 girls; improved learning outcomes in speaking, reading and writing among the pupils – many of the pupils that had never attended any formal school before are now reading English texts fluently and unaided; upskilled teachers with technology-based delivery of the standardized curriculum and zero security breach or negative developments in the school.

“The achievements recorded have been made possible by the critical roles played by our implementing partner, Bridge International Academies, the Borno State Government, SUBEB Chairman, Local Government and other stakeholder, who are committed to sustaining the impact of this project.

“We are currently working to expand this intervention and hope that other organizations and individuals can join us in our efforts to increase access to qualitative education for the IDPs,” said Adeeko.

Adesuwa Ifedi, Bridge VP of Policy and Partnerships in Africa, also expressed satisfaction with the Borno School project: “Bridge is proud to be partnering with NSE to realise its vision of providing quality life-changing education for former IDP children.

Since inception, the Borno school has had a significant impact on the entire community, strengthening basic education for a more sustainable and brighter future.

“Our specialized training and learning content has helped local teachers embrace new teaching techniques to transform learning outcomes for their pupils. While thanking the NSE for its generous donation to this great course, we hope to sustain our partnership with NSE to extend this intervention to other states, particularly in the North-East to ensure every child has the opportunity to be educated,” Ifedi said.