Nigerian bourse hosts launch of Riding The Eagle

Published on 31.01.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

In pursuit of its leadership role and its mission to catalyze the emergence of Nigeria and

other African markets as leading investment destinations, the Emerging Africa Capital

Group has enlisted the support of the Nigerian Stock Exchange to host the launch of an

authoritative work on investing in Nigeria written by its Group Chief Executive Officer,

Toyin F. Sanni titled “Riding the Eagle – A Guide To Investing In Nigeria”.A statement by the NSE on Thursday in Lagos said that the event would hold on Monday,

February 4, 2019, at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Lagos.

According to the statement, Riding the Eagle aims to provide an insider perspective on the

opportunities and risks of investing in Nigeria.

The book is a guide for both local and international investors seeking to exploit the unique

opportunities in the Nigerian economy, learn from the success stories of leading investors

in Nigeria, as well as how to navigate the potential pitfalls and risks.

It added that the book launch is expected to host Chief Mrs. Folorunso Alakija, Executive

Vice Chairman, Famfa Oil, as Chairperson of the event and several other distinguished

speakers, including but not limited to the CEO, The Nigerian Stock Exchange, Mr. Oscar

Onyema, the Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission, Ms. Mary Uduk,

the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment,

Dr. Jumoke Oduwole and the Group Chairman, Emerging Africa Capital Limited, Chief

Mrs. Onikepo Akande.

“Emerging Africa will also present its Economic Report at the event. The Report provides

a review of 2018 and outlook for 2019. It x-rays the Nigerian Investment environment and

sheds light on expectations for critical sectors of the economy, with particular emphasis on

the Renewable Energy Sector as an area of special focus.

“We are delighted at the support we have received from the Securities and Exchange

Commission “SEC” and the Nigerian Stock Exchange, “NSE” on this project, demonstrating

the commitment of these two institutions to the imperative of providing objective

information, incisive analysis and clear guidelines to domestic and international investors

interested in the Nigerian market,” said Toyin F. Sanni, Group Chief Executive Officer.