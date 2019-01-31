Nigerian bourse hosts launch of Riding The Eagle

In pursuit of its leadership role and its mission to catalyze the emergence of Nigeria and
other African markets as leading investment destinations, the Emerging Africa Capital
Group has enlisted the support of the Nigerian Stock Exchange to host the launch of an
authoritative work on investing in Nigeria written by its Group Chief Executive Officer,
Toyin F. Sanni titled “Riding the Eagle – A Guide To Investing In Nigeria”.A statement by the NSE on Thursday in Lagos said that the event would hold on Monday,
February 4, 2019, at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Lagos.
According to the statement, Riding the Eagle aims to provide an insider perspective on the
opportunities and risks of investing in Nigeria.
The book is a guide for both local and international investors seeking to exploit the unique
opportunities in the Nigerian economy, learn from the success stories of leading investors
in Nigeria, as well as how to navigate the potential pitfalls and risks.
It added that the book launch is expected to host Chief Mrs. Folorunso Alakija, Executive
Vice Chairman, Famfa Oil, as Chairperson of the event and several other distinguished
speakers, including but not limited to the CEO, The Nigerian Stock Exchange, Mr. Oscar
Onyema, the Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission, Ms. Mary Uduk,
the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment,
Dr. Jumoke Oduwole and the Group Chairman, Emerging Africa Capital Limited, Chief
Mrs. Onikepo Akande.
“Emerging Africa will also present its Economic Report at the event. The Report provides
a review of 2018 and outlook for 2019. It x-rays the Nigerian Investment environment and
sheds light on expectations for critical sectors of the economy, with particular emphasis on
the Renewable Energy Sector as an area of special focus.
“We are delighted at the support we have received from the Securities and Exchange
Commission “SEC” and the Nigerian Stock Exchange, “NSE” on this project, demonstrating
the commitment of these two institutions to the imperative of providing objective
information, incisive analysis and clear guidelines to domestic and international investors
interested in the Nigerian market,” said Toyin F. Sanni, Group Chief Executive Officer.