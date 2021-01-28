Nigerian bourse, IFC to host CEO Roundtable on Gender Equality

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) says it is hosting a workshop to promote gender equality among listed companies in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.A statement by the NSE in Lagos on Thursday said that the virtual event would bring together Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and C-Suite Executives of NSE 30 Index Companies to a roundtable discussion to highlight outcomes of a recently conducted survey, “Gender Implications of COVID-19 on Private Sector Companies” under the Nigeria2Equal Programme.

It noted that in addition to the roundtable discussion to be facilitated by the CEO, NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, the event will also feature a keynote address from His Highness Mohammad Sanusi II, United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocate; a presentation from the Country Director, IFC Nigeria, Ms. Eme Essien Lore; and a fireside chat with two of the participating CEOs on what the private sector can do to promote gender equality.

According to the statement, the discussions will culminate in the introduction of the Nigeria2Equal Peer Learning Platform and seek corporate Nigeria’s buy in to the project.

It recalled that the strategic partnership between the NSE and IFC on the Nigeria2Equal Initiative was announced on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the 2020 International Women’s Day symposium hosted by the NSE.

It added that the initiative was kicked off with an inaugural seminar on Monday, May 25, 2020 themed, Gender Implications of COVID-19: Supporting Women as Employees in the New Normal. This was followed by a second webinar held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 with themed, Supporting SMEs and Women-Owned Businesses in Corporate Value Chains.