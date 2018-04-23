Nigerian bourse promotes Earth Day celebration with sealing recycling deal

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) says it is promoting the Earth Day celebration in order to encourage other businesses to embrace corporate recycling, thereby igniting a good waste management culture across board.The NSE announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RecyclePoints Limited for the collection and recycling of waste materials generated at The Exchange’s offices.

This initiative by a leader in the African business space, is also a demonstration of the Exchange’s effort to ‘End Plastic Pollution’, which is the theme of this year’s Earth Day, celebrated globally on April 22, every year.

The NSE noted in a statement released on Monday in Lagos that as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) drive, it is always seeking innovative ways to reduce its environmental footprint.

According to the statement, the NSE has engaged RecyclePoints for the collection and recycling of waste materials generated at its offices, starting with Lagos and Ibadan, under RecyclePoints’ Corporate Recycling Program. The NSE commenced an internal workplace recycling program in 2013,” it said.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of the MoU, Mr. Bola Adeeko, Head, Shared Services Division of the NSE said, “As a sustainable stock exchange, we are committed to supporting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals as it relates to responsible production and consumption.

“In addition, environmental sustainability is one of our key CSR pillars and we believe that reducing the waste we send to the landfills through effective recycling is good for the environment and for the economy as well. By sorting our waste and sending applicable items such as paper, plastic and glass etc. for recycling, we are creating jobs for the recycling sector and helping industries save cost on essential raw materials, while actively protecting the environment.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, Recyclepoints Limited, Mr. Mazi Ukonu said: “We at RecyclePoints are very delighted that The Nigerian Stock Exchange, as a responsible corporate citizen, has taken this bold step to implement a Corporate Recycling Program through our platform, thus further strengthening the achievement of its sustainability and environmental commitments,:

He noted that there has been a global call for corporate entities to create shared value and explore solving social issues as opportunities for competitive advantage and that signing this MoU exemplifies NSE’s strategic plan in finding innovate avenues of helping to solve social problems.

RecyclePoints is a waste recycling and social benefit company that motivates people to recycle their everyday waste by creating value from recycled products and operating incentive based schemes.