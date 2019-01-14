Nigerian bourse resumes trading after technical glitch

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) encountered a technical glitch on Monday, which impacted trading activities for about four hours.The head of Shared Services Division of the NSE, Mr. Bola Adeeko, said that the glitch was resolved and market transactions continued at 1:45p.m.

Mr. Adeeko explained that a decision was taken to extend the trading hours on Monday to 3:30p.m, from the usual time of 2:30p.m due to the loss of trading time earlier in the day.

He added that the root cause of the disruption had been fully rectified.

According to Adeeko, the NSE has a robust business continuity framework in place with processes designed to forestall and reduce the impact of such unpredictable technical glitches when they occur.

“The Bourse has a solid track record of high availability and systems resilience, whilst working with some of the cutting edge technologies required to power up a modern Exchange and will continue to work to enhance this,” he said.