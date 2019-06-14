Nigerian bourse set to accelerate Islamic Finance in Nigeria

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in partnership with REDmoney Group is set to hold the inaugural edition of the IFN Nigeria Forum.Themed, “Harnessing the Islamic Finance Sector for Infrastructure Development and Economic Growth”, will hold on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Lagos.

A statement by the NSE on Friday in Lagos, noted that the forum is aimed at promoting the growth and development of the Nigerian Islamic Finance industry and facilitate the growth of a new asset class in the capital market.

It added that the IFN Nigeria Forum 2019, which will be headlined by Ms Mary Uduk, Acting Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will bring together a stellar line-up of speakers, comprising senior industry players, decision makers, regulators and investors, to exchange their views and experiences on opportunities in the Nigerian Islamic finance market.

“It will feature a mix of panel sessions, onstage interviews and interactive sessions on a number of themes in Islamic finance including, Corporate Financing and Capital Raising in Nigeria.

:Other speakers confirmed for the event include Ms Patience Oniha, Director-General, Debt Management Office of Nigeria; Hajia Aisha Dahir-Umar, Acting Director-General, National Pension Commission; Mr Jude Chiemeka, Divisional Head, Trading Business, NSE; Hajara Adeola, Managing Director/CEO, Lotus Capital; Adeola Sunmola, Partner, Udo Udoma & Belo Osagie and Oluseun Olatidoye, Head, Debt Capital Markets, FBNQuest Merchant Bank,” the statement said.

Speaking about the forum, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, Head, Trading Business Division, of the NSE, said that “Islamic assets are gaining momentum as an alternative investment avenue in Nigeria and globally.

“The IFN Nigeria Forum affirms our commitment to stimulating non-interest capital market products innovation. It will offer us the opportunity to deepen our engagement with our stakeholder. It will also provide us with important insights that will enable us to take a leap forward in the development of innovative and practical solutions to propel the Islamic capital market which will aid Nigeria in achieving its Sustainable Development Agenda,” he said.

According to the statement, IFN Nigeria Forum is the first stop in the inaugural three-part IFN African Roadshow 2019.

“After the IFN forum in Nigeria, the roadshow will continue in Kenya and South Africa, two of the most likely markets to see Shariah-compliant financing flourish in the coming years,” it added.