Nigerian bourse set to host 5th Market Data Workshop

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in partnership with InfoWARE Limited, will be hosting the fifth edition of the NSE Market Data Workshop on Friday, October 23, 2020.The NSE said in a statement on Sunday in Lagos that this year’s event would be held virtually in compliance with guidance around physical distancing occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The workshop, which has the theme, “Handling Shocks in the Capital Market: A Quantitative Risk Management Approach Using Market Data”, has been designed to provide capital market stakeholders – particularly risk managers, portfolio managers and market data experts – with insights into the importance of market data in developing risk strategies during a crisis.

“The event will feature presentations from industry professionals with strong expertise in risk management, quantitative and data analysis on market data products and services.

“There will also be panel discussions on the topics: Risk Management Approach Using Market Data and Adopting a Data Driven Culture: The Key to Innovation. Interested participants can register online at www.nse.com.ng/webinar,” the statement said.

According to the NSE, some of the confirmed speakers at the event include Uwa Agbonile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Software Architect, InfoWARE Limited; Felix Egbon, Group Head, Risk Management, Zenith Bank; Lilian Olubi, CEO, EFG-Hermes; Tapas Das, Managing Director/CEO, NG-Clearing Limited; and Oladipupo Oyefuga, Head, Risk, Stanbic IBTC Bank.

Speaking on the workshop, the CEO of the NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, said: “The unprecedented crisis occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the need for data in making sound investment decisions.

“As the premier securities exchange and leading provider of data products in Nigeria’s capital market, NSE continues to create awareness on the critical application of market data in managing risks and returns on investments during a crisis, and maintaining transparency and disclosures amidst COVID-19 and even beyond.”

The sponsors of the 2020 NSE Market Data Workshop include Zenith Bank, EFG-Hermes, WCM Capital, Apel Asset Limited, Investor Hangout, Cordros Capital, CSL Stockbrokers and NG Clearing Limited.