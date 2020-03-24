Nigerian bourse shuts trading on floor of Exchange due to COVID-19

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced that it will temporarily close its trading floors and engage in remote trading with effect from Wednesday, March 25, due to COVID-19.Mr. Oscar Onyema, NSE Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement in Lagos that the decision became imperative due to recent developments in the country.

He said that over three weeks ago, the NSE activated precautionary health measures across our offices where we screened visitors with thermometers, provided sanitizers and minimized access into our premises.

“Further to this and with the significant growth in new cases, effective from March 24, we have activated a 30-day remote working plan for our employees excluding essential staff.

“In order to give our dealing members enough notice, effective March 25, all our trading floors will be temporarily closed, although remote trading will continue and NSE staff will be available through all our digital platforms to provide support.

“In line with our robust Business Continuity Management framework, we would like to reassure you that we have put in place measures to ensure our operations and trading activities continue seamlessly throughout this period,” he said.