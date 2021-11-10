Nigerian bourse to drive investor education with Retail Investor Workshop

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (The Exchange) says that is set to host its 4th Retail Investor Workshop this year on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.The Exchange said in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos that the webinar with the theme, “Creating an Investment Portfolio That Works in a Post-Covid Era” is in line with its aim to drive the development and promotion of retail participation in the capital market.

To educate existing and potential investors on market opportunities, the event will feature presentations from industry experts from the Broker community and the NGX team. Interested participants can register at https://bit.ly/NGX_RICW.

Speaking about the event, the Divisional Head, Trading Business, NGX, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, stated, “At NGX, we remain committed to creating awareness around the diverse investment instruments available on our platform and how these can help investors achieve their financial objectives under any condition.

This is particularly important given the unprecedented changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has changed the way individuals, organisations and economies operate today. The Retail Investor Workshop will, therefore, stimulate conversations around ethical investing, maximizing returns on investors’ portfolios and minimizing risks through portfolio diversification.”

“Through platforms such as the Retail Investor Workshop, The Exchange continues to respond to the growing need for increased retail participation. With its plethora of innovative products and services, it continues to build a vibrant capital market, deepen activity, improve liquidity and create long-term value for all stakeholders,” the statement added.