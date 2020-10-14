Nigerian bourse to host industry leaders at oil, gas sector Webinar

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced the hosting of an Oil and Gas sector webinar to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sector as well as its reactions to global trends, government policies, funding dynamics, key challenges and potential shifts.A statement by the NSE on Wednesday in Lagos said that the webimar, slated for Tuesday, October 20, 2020, would bring together key players across the entire oil and gas value chain and that interested participants could register to attend at http://bit.ly/nse-oilandgas-webinar.

It added that the event which has the theme, Perspectives of Operators and Industry Experts Post-COVID-19, will be headlined by the Nigeria’s Minister for State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Marlin Sylva; the Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Lamido Yuguda; and the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari.

“It will feature a stellar line-up of global speakers across the public and private sectors, who will analyse global trends and insights that will shape the future of the Nigerian oil & gas sector, provide recommendations for policy makers, and identify opportunities for long-term growth and expansion,” the statement said.

Speaking about the webinar, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, noted that, “The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be felt across diverse industries globally and the oil and gas industry is no exception. Today, the COVID-19 crisis has accelerated what was already shaping up to be one of the industry’s most transformative moments, the impacts of which will likely be felt throughout oil’s global supply chains and ripple into other parts of the energy sector.

“Nonetheless, oil and gas will remain a multi-trillion-dollar market for decades given its role in supplying affordable energy. The question of how to create value in the new normal is therefore fundamental and one that we hope to discuss in this webinar. We envision that the insights gathered at the forum will lead to actionable solutions that can chart a more sustainable future for the oil and gas sector.”

According to the statement, some of the other confirmed speakers for the event include CEO, Seplat, Mr. Roger Brown; CEO, Niger Delta Exploration and Production, Dr. Layi Fatona; Chief Investment Officer, Global Energy, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mr. Olivier Mussat; Deputy Director, Securities and Investment Services, SEC, Mr. Abdulkadir Abbas; President Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria/CEO Vetiva Capital Management, Mr. Chuka Eseka; Executive Chairman, Àrgentil Capital Partners and Mr. Adekunle Adedeji; CEO, Ardova Plc.

Others are Mr. Olumide Adeosun; CEO, Eterna Plc (Rtd), Mr. Mahmud Tukur; CEO, Axxela Group, Mr. Bolaji Osunsanya; Co-Founder/Partner, Verod Capital, Mr. Eric Idiahi; CEO, Stanbic IBTC Capital, Mr. Funso Akere; Head, Oil & Gas Coverage Renaissance Capital UK, Mr. Alex Burgansky; Oil and Gas Industry Expert, Ms. Rolake Akinkugbe Filani; and Partner and Energy Industry Leader for West Africa, PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC), Pedro Omontuemhen.