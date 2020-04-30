Nigerian bourse trades 1.012bn shares worth over $26m

A total turnover of 1.012 billion shares worth N9.892 billion (about $26.031m) in 17,023 deals were traded this four-day trading week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The Federal Government of Nigeria declared Friday, 1st May, 2020 a Public Holiday to commemorate the 2020 Workers Day Celebration.

The weekly report of transactions released on Thursday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.195 billion shares valued at N13.979 billion that exchanged hands last week in 20,591 deals.

It added that the Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 809.957 million shares valued at N5.666 billion traded in 9,533 deals, while the Industrial Goods industry followed with 47.884 million shares worth N1.681 billion in 1,920 deals.

The third place was occupied by the Conglomerates industry, with a turnover of 46.627 million shares worth N86.349 million in 550 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, FBN Holdings Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc and Access Bank Plc. accounted for 414.588 million shares worth N2.290 billion in 3,189 deals, contributing 40.98% and 23.15% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

According to the report, a total of 200,104 units valued at N2.264 million were traded this week in 12 deals, compared with a total of 313,523 valued at N3.919 million transacted last week in 11 deals.

On the Bonds section, a total of 4,195 units valued at N4.890 million were traded this week in 4 deals compared with a total of 4,243 valued at N4.471 million transacted last week in 5 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 1.87% to close the week at 23,021.01 and N11.997 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Meri Growth, NSE Consumer Goods and NSE Industrial Goods, which depreciated by 0.88%, 1.42% and 0.47% respectively, while the NSE ASeM index closed flat. ($1=N380)