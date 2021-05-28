Nigerian bourse trades 1.037bn shares worth over $23m

A total turnover of 1.037 billion shares worth N9.471 billion (about $23.1 million) in 17,577 deals were traded this week on the floor of the Exchange by investors.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the Exchange showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.048 billion shares valued at N11.543 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,233 deals.

It added that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 687.623 million shares valued at N5.659 billion traded in 9,506 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry followed with 106.138 million shares worth N545.020 million in 1,146 deals.

The third place was ICT Industry, with a turnover of 84.310 million shares worth N350.698 million in 604 deals.

According to the

report, trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc accounted for 229.453 million shares worth N4.281 billion in 3,634 deals, contributing 22.12% and 45.20% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

It explained that a total of 1,415 units valued at N1.478 million were traded this week in 11 deals compared with a total of 5,646 units valued at N623,224 transacted last week in 14 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 46,252 units valued at N48.472 million were traded this week in 44 deals compared with a total of 80,998 units valued at N81.944 million transacted last week in 22 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 0.18% to close the week at 38,256.95 and N19.940 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Premium, NSE Pension, NSE Insurance and NSE Oil/Gas which appreciated by 0.96%, 0.16%, 1.01% and 0.85% respectively, while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N410)