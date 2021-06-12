Nigerian bourse trades 1.058bn shares worth over $31m

A total turnover of 1.058 billion shares worth N12.831 billion (about $31.295 million) traded in 17,854 deals this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the Exchange showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.082 billion shares valued at N9.548 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,933 deals.

The report added that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 714.677 million shares valued at N5.951 billion traded in 9,718 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry followed with 97.181 million shares worth N3.297 billion in 3,006 deals.

The third place was ICT Industry, with a turnover of 75.987 million shares worth N583.715 million in 679 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc accounted for 261.344 million shares worth N2.712 billion in 2,862 deals, contributing 24.70% and 21.13% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

According to the report, a total of 1,026 units valued at N160,140.75 were traded this week in 8 deals compared with a total of 706 units valued at N5.127 million transacted last week in 6 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 5,335 units valued at N5.350 million were traded this week in 10 deals compared with a total of 91,560 units valued at N96.346 million transacted last week in 30 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 1.11% to close the week at 39,156.28 and N20.409 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Insurance, NSE ASeM and NSE Sovereign Bond which depreciated by 4.12%, 2.00% and 1.45% respectively, while the NSE Growth Index closed flat. ($1=N410)