Nigerian bourse trades 1.072bn shares worth over $205m

A total turnover of 1.072 billion shares worth N7.384 billion (about $205m) were traded in 16,684 deals this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 950.414 million shares valued at N10.123 billion that exchanged hands last week in 16,647 deals.

It added that the Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 586.761 million shares valued at N4.022 billion traded in 8,483 deals, while the Conglomerates industry followed with 307.744 million shares worth N799.159 million in 1,010 deals.

The third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 50.170 million shares worth N968.272 million in 3,018 deals.

According to the report, trading in the top three equities namely Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, UACN Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 396.337 million shares worth N1.373 billion in 1,845 deals.

It noted that a total of 107,424 units valued at N520.306 million were traded this week in 18 deals, compared with a total of 50,479 units valued at N405.465 million transacted last week in 20 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 8,285 units valued at N10.658 million were traded this week in 15 deals compared with a total of 26,860 units valued at N33.043 million transacted last week in 32 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 0.35% to close the week at 25,309.37 and N13.203 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Premium, NSE Banking, NSE AFR Div Yield and NSE MERI Value Indices which depreciated by 0.45%, 0.23%, 0.77% and 0.9% while the NSE ASeM Closed flat. ($1=N360)