Nigerian bourse trades 1.081bn shares worth over $39m

A total turnover of 1.081 billion shares worth N12.014 billion (about $39.390 million) were traded in 16,246 deals this week by investors on the floor of the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 759.266 million shares valued at N14.038 billion that exchanged hands last week in 16,209 deals.

It added that the Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 900.334 million shares valued at N9.076 billion traded in 8,693 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry followed with 51.224 million shares worth N64.388 million in 897 deals.

The third place was Consumer Goods Industry with a turnover of 40.906 million shares worth N946.210 million in 3,090 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Sterling Bank Plc., Guaranty Trust Bank Plc. and Access Bank Plc. accounted for 511.856 million shares worth N6.133 billion in 2,074 deals.

A total of 36,011 units valued at N495,359.07 were traded this week in 13 deals compared with a total of 87,142 units valued at N1.180 million transacted last week in 18 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 18,100 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N20.049 million were traded this week in 8 deals compared with a total of 433,774 units valued at N445.318 million transacted last week in 16 deals. Rank S

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both depreciated by 1.17% to close the week at 27,306.81 and N13.307 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Industrial Goods index which appreciated by 1.32% while NSE ASeM index closed flat. ($1=N305)