Nigerian bourse trades 1.082bn shares worth over $59m

A total turnover of 1.082 billion shares worth N18.111 billion (about $59.380m) were traded in 16,400 deals this four-day trading week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The Nigerian Government declared Wednesday, May 29, 2019 a Public Holiday to mark the Inauguration Day celebrations.

The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.698 billion shares valued at N57.895 billion that exchanged hands last week in 24,328 deals.

The report added that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 809.990 million shares valued at N8.495 billion traded in 8,969 deals, while the ICT Industry followed with 69.705 million shares worth N5.411 billion in 1,754deals.

The third place was Healthcare Industry with a turnover of 45.971 million shares worth N14.262 million in 139 deals.

According to the report, trading in the Top Three Equities namely, United Bank for Africa Plc, Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc accounted for 351.014 million shares worth N3.737 billion in 4,088 deals.

A total of 290,130 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N3.935 million were also executed this week in 16 deals compared with a total of 7,832 units valued at N48,890.00 transacted last week in 6 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 1,057 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N1.060 million were traded this week in 7 deals compared with a total of 1,389 units valued at N1.440 million transacted last week in 14 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.61% to close the week at 31,069.37 and N13.685 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of the NSE MERI Value Index which depreciated by 0.14% while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N305)