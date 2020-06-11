Nigerian bourse trades 1.103bn shares worth over $27m

A total turnover of 1.103 billion shares worth N9.876 billion (about $27.433m) in 16,616 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this four-day trading week.The Federal Government of Nigeria declared Friday 12th June 2020 as Public Holiday to mark the Democracy Day celebrations.

The weekly report of transactions released on Thursday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.469 billion shares valued at N23.553 billion that exchanged hands last week in 22,911 deals.

It added that the Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 814.292 million shares valued at N7.186 billion traded in 8,352 deals, while the Oil and Gas industry followed with 66.78 million shares worth N143.050 million in 1,044 deals.

The third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 57.842 million shares worth N1.022 billion in 2,559 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and FBN Holdings Plc. accounted for 485.307 million shares worth N5.048 billion in 2,683 deals.

According to the report, a total of 767,768 units valued at N5.607 billion were traded this week in 17 deals, compared with a total of 288,112 units valued at N3.994 million transacted last week in 9 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 1,002 units valued at N971,140.42 were traded this week in 9 deals compared with a total of 2,785 units valued at N3.116 million transacted last week in 6 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 0.67% to close the week at 25,182.67 and N13.137 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE MERI Growth, NSE Consumer Goods and NSE Oil/Gas Indices which depreciated by 0.07%, 0.20% and 2.62% respectively, while NSE ASeM closed flat. ($1=N360)