Nigerian bourse trades 1.139bn shares worth over $33m

A total turnover of 1.139 billion shares worth N12.692 billion (about $33 million) in 17,109 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.226 billion shares valued at N10.842 billion that exchanged hands last week in 19,529 deals.

The report added that the Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 870.300 million shares valued at N7.863 billion traded in 9,427 deals, while the Industrial Goods industry followed with 62.689 million shares worth N1.162 billion in 1,557 deals.

The third place was the ICT industry, with a turnover of 50.859 million shares worth N2.552 billion in 619 deals.

According to the report, trading in the top three equities namely FBN Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 353.048 million shares worth N4.018 billion in

3,095 deals.

A total of 143,690 units valued at N1.246 billion were traded this week in 19 deals compared with a total of 54,457 units valued at N283.940 million transacted last week in 18 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 18,803 units valued at N19.581 million were traded this week in 8 deals compared with a total of 7,125 units valued at N7.762 million transacted last week in 15 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index depreciated by 0.08% while Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.10% to close the week at 25,572.57 and N13.365 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Main Board, NSE Pension, NSE Insurance, NSE Meri Growth, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Lotus II and NSE Industrial Goods Index which appreciated by 0.13%, 0.06%, 0.01%, 0.17%, 0.13%, 0.19% and 0.50% respectively, while NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N380)