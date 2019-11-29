Nigerian bourse trades 1.161bn shares worth over $43m

A total turnover of 1.161 billion shares worth N13.174 billion (about $43.193 million) were traded in 18,142 deals this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).According to the weekly report of the transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE, the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.416 billion shares valued at N17.249 billion that exchanged hands last week in 20,303 deals.

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 801.229 million shares valued at N6.219 billion traded in 10,415 deals, while the Conglomerate industry followed with 139.940 million shares worth N585.927 million in 943 deals.

The third place was occupied by the Consumer Goods industry with a turnover of 84.546 million shares worth N3.445 billion in 2,674 deals.

It added that trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Law Union & Rock Insurance Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc. accounted for 369.396 million shares worth N3.086 billion in 3,360 deals.

The report explained that a total of 11,991 units valued at N102,312.34 were traded this week in 30 deals, compared with a total of 150 units valued at N15,929.60 transacted last week in 9 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 313,912 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N320.719 million were traded this week in 23 deals, compared with a total of 42,085 units valued at N47.490 million transacted last week in 30 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.04% to close the week at 27,002.15 and N13.033 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Main Board, NSE-AFR Div Yield, NSE Meri Growth, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Lotus II and NSE Industrial Goods indices which appreciated by 1.83%, 2.21% 1.81%, 4.69%, 2.72% and 0.35% respectively, while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N305)