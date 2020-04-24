Nigerian bourse trades 1.195 billion shares worth over $36m

A total turnover of 1.195 billion shares worth N13.979 billion (about $36.786m) in 20,591 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.495 billion shares valued at N12.894 billion that exchanged hands last week in 20,982 deals.

It added that the Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 965.571 million shares valued at N7.811 billion traded in 11,710 deals, while the Industrial Goods industry followed with 54.803 million shares worth N1.509 billion in 2,043 deals.

The third place was the Conglomerates industry, with a turnover of 54.114 million shares worth N111.406 million in 460 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, FBN Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. accounted for 581.950 million shares worth N6.363 billion in 7,185 deals.

According to the report, a total of 313,523 units valued at N3.919 million were traded this week in 11 deals, compared with a total of 52,216 valued at N103.109 million transacted last week in 15 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 4,243 units valued at N4.471 million were traded this week in 5 deals compared with a total of 2,495 valued at N3.013 million transacted last week in 12 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both depreciated by 1.41% to close the week at 22,599.38 and N11.778 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Insurance, NSE ASeM, NSE Meri Growth and NSE Industrial Goods, which appreciated by 1.17%, 3.55%, 0.96% and 0.71%. ($1=N380)