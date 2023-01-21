Nigerian bourse trades 1.241bn shares worth over $34m

A total turnover of 1.241 billion shares worth N15.668 billion (about $34.526m) in 18,560 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the Exchange showed that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 1.010 billion shares valued at N5.924 billion traded in 9,165 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry followed with 46.761 million shares worth N112.918 million in 641 deals.

The third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 42.121 million shares worth N2.134 billion in 2,886 deals.

It added that trading in the top three equities namely Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, accounted for 605.879 million shares worth N2.120 billion in 1,631 deals, contributing 48.82% and 13.53% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

According to the report, a total of 2,063 units valued at N1.505 million were traded this week in 59 deals compared with a total of 7,591 units valued at N1.726 million transacted last week in 58 deals. S/N Security Deals Volume Value

In the Bonds section, a total of 21,845 units valued at N21.565 million were traded this week in 14 deals compared with a total of 51,785 units valued at N51.600 million transacted last week in 16 deals.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.16% to close the week at 52,594.68 and N28.647 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX CG, NGX Premium, NGX Banking, NGX Pension, NGX AFR Bank Value, NGX AFR Div. Yield, NGX MERI Value, NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Industrial Goods, NGX Insurance and NGX Growth indices which depreciated by 1.17%, 1.18%, 2.60%, 0.64%, 2.66%, 2.05%, 2.34%, 0.40% and 1.06% respectively, while the NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond indices closed flat ($1=N453.8)