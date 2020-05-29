Nigerian bourse trades 1.255bn shares worth over $35m

A total turnover of 1.255 billion shares worth N13.501 billion (about $35.528 million) were traded in 20,554 deals this three-day trading week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The Federal Government of Nigeria declared Monday 25th and Tuesday 26th May 2020 as Public Holidays to mark the end of holy month of Ramadan and commemorate the Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.718 billion shares valued at N18.849 billion that exchanged hands last week in 26,367 deals.

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 953.356 million shares valued at N8.236 billion traded in 10,931 deals, while the Industrial Goods industry followed with 64.245 million shares worth N1.785 billion in 2,000 deals.

The third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 62.487 million shares worth N1.434 billion in 3,427 deals.

It added that trading in the Top Three Equities namely FBN Holdings Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc. accounted for 494.748 million shares worth N6.618 billion in 5,566 deals, contributing 39.41% and 49.02% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

According to the report, a total of 150,008 units valued at N359.831 million were traded this week in 14 deals, compared with a total of 7,251 valued at N42.007 million transacted last week in 15 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 5,225 units valued at N5.875 million were traded this week in 3 deals compared with a total of 12,809 valued at N13.170 million transacted last week in 18 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 0.25% to close the week at 25,267.82 and N13.168 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Meri Value and NSE Oil/Gas Indices which depreciated by 2.99% and 0.34% respectively while NSE ASeM closed flat. ($1=N380)