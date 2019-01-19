Nigerian bourse trades 1.270bn shares worth over $44m

A total turnover of 1.270 billion shares worth N13.463 billion (about $44.140 million) were traded in 16,476 deals this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.265 billion shares valued at N14.074 billion that exchanged hands last week in 19,278 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 1.131 billion shares valued at N10.573 billion traded in 10,352 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry followed with 37.744 million shares worth N1.628 billion traded in 2,054 deals.

The third place was Conglomerates Industry with a turnover of 37.699 million shares worth N102.918 million in 566 deals.

It added that trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Diamond Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc accounted for 696.955 million shares worth N8.509 billion traded in 3,753 deals.

According to the report, a total of 55 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N5,610.00 executed in 2 deals this week, compared with a total of 15,288 units valued at N236,445.40 that was transacted last week in 4 deals.

The Bonds section, a total of 3,573 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N3.764 million were traded this week in 24 deals compared with a total of 17,996 units valued at N18.426 million transacted last week in 10 deals

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 3.94% to close the week at 31,005.17 and N11.562 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of the NSE Banking Index that depreciated by 1.04% while the NSE ASeM index closed flat. ($1=N305)