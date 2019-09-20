Nigerian bourse trades 1.272bn shares worth over $61m

A total turnover of 1.272 billion shares worth N18.750 billion (about $61.475) were traded in 19,482 deals this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.147 billion shares valued at N14.082 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,980 deals.

The report added that the Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 945.947 million shares valued at N9.743 billion traded in 11,046 deals, while the Consumer Goods industry followed with 82.934 million shares worth N5.556 billion in 2,862 deals.

The third place was Conglomerates Industry with a turnover of 80.821 million shares worth N267.101 million in 1,163 deals.

According to the report, trading in the Top Three Equities namely, FBN Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc accounted for 482.334 million shares worth N6.561 billion in 4,724 deals.

It explained that a total of 96 units valued at N215,654.78 were traded this week in 6 deals compared with a total of 6,540 units valued at N23,650.70 transacted last week in 5 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 17,761 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N20.361 million were traded this week in 5 deals compared with a total of 274 units valued at N280,932.14 transacted last week in 7 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both depreciated by 0.29% to close the week at 27,698.69 and N13.484 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE All-Share, NSE Main Board and NSE Asem Indices which depreciated by 0.29%, 0.86% and 0.60%. ($1=N305)