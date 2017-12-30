Nigerian bourse trades 1.310bn shares worth over $41.426m

A total turnover of 1.310 billion shares worth N12.635 billion (about $41.426m) were traded in 9,016 deals this three-day week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The Nigerian Government declared Monday 25th and Tuesday 26th December 2017 as public holidays for Christmas and Boxing Day celebrations.

According to the weekly report of transactions released on Friday by the NSE, the figures were in contrast to a total of 2.243 billion shares valued at N139.789 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,466 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 886.327 million shares valued at N4.829 billion traded in 4,998 deals.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 307.946 million shares worth N466.045 million in 471 deals, while the third place was occupied by Consumer Goods Industry with a turnover of 61.258 million shares worth N1.507 billion in 2,001 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely – Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, AIICO Insurance Plc Cement Plc and Fidelity Bank Insurance Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 736.889 million shares worth N998.336 million in 899 deals.

A total of 422,672 units of three (3) Federal Government Bonds and One (1) State bond valued at N436.190 million were traded this week in 20 deals, compared with a total of 3,780 units valued at N3.931 million transacted last week in 17 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 0.72% to close the week at 38,243.19 and N13.609 trillion respectively.

However, all other indices finished higher during the week with the exception of the NSE Premium, NSE ASeM, NSE 30, and NSE Industrial Goods Indices that depreciated by 3.32%, 3.42%, 0.27% and 1.28% respectively. ($1=N305)