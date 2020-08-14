Nigerian bourse trades 1.327bn shares worth over $38m

A total turnover of 1.327 billion shares worth N13.934 billion (about $38.705m) in 19,392 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.065 billion shares valued at N10.798 billion that exchanged hands last week in 20,482 deals.

It added that the Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 886.545 million shares valued at N8.360 billion and traded in 10,161 deals, while the Conglomerates industry followed with 155.956 million shares worth N187.728 million in 828 deals.

The third place was occupied by the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 141.099 million shares worth N2.229 billion in 3,403 deals.

According to the report, trading in the top three equities namely Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. accounted for 419.455 million shares worth N6.079 billion in 3,854 deals.

The report also noted that a total of 25,904 units valued at N169.443 million were traded this week in 17 deals, compared with a total of 118,062 units valued at N1.061 billion transacted last week in 26 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 2,542 units valued at N3.412 million were traded this week in 7 deals compared with a total of 56,530 units valued at N58.664 million transacted last week in 15 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 0.63% to close the week at 25,199.84 and N13.146 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE 30, NSE Premium, NSE Banking, NSE AFR Div Yield, NSE MERI Value, NSE Lotus and NSE Industrial Goods Indices which depreciated by 0.31%, 1.27%, 0.03%, 0.07, 0.01, 0.70% and 2.71% while the NSE ASeM Closed flat. ($1=N360)