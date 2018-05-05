Nigerian bourse trades 1.331bn shares worth over $68m

A total turnover of 1.331billion shares worth N20.835 billion ($68.311 million) were traded in 18,695 deals in the four-day trading sessions this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The Nigerian Government declared Tuesday, May 1, 2018 a public holiday to mark the Workers Day celebration.

The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.825 billion shares valued at N24.653 billion that exchanged hands last week in 23,148 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 1.042 billion shares valued at N11.275 billion traded in 9,665 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry followed with 84.124 million shares worth N4.322 billion in 3,691 deals.

The third place was occupied by Oil and Gas Industry with a turnover of 51.918 million shares worth N596.463 million in 2,307 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely – United Bank for Africa Plc, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc and Access Bank Plc accounted for 457.930 million shares worth N3.784 billion in 1,469 deals.

On the Bonds section, a total of 80,152 units of Federal Government and State Bonds valued at N82.543 million were traded this week in 14 deals, compared with a total of 725 units valued at N660,984.55 transacted last week in 10 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 0.06% to close the week at 41,218.72 and N14.931 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Premium, NSE Banking, NSE Industrial goods, and NSE Pension indices that appreciated by 0.12%, 1.56%, 1.06% and 0.21% respectively, while the NSE ASeM closed flat. ($1=N305)