Nigerian bourse trades 1.338bn shares worth over $21m

A total turnover of 1.338 billion shares worth N8.650 billion (about $21.097) were traded in 19,830 deals this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange.The weekly report of transactions released by the Nigerian Exchange on Friday in Lagos showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.026 billion shares valued at N8.183 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,102 deals.

According to the report, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 615.594 million shares valued at N4.188 billion traded in 9,021 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry followed with 253.392 million shares worth N280.789 million in 1,126 deals and the third place was Consumer Goods, with a turnover of 185.854 million shares worth N1.593 billion in 4,107 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, Honeywell Flour Mill Plc and Access Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 450.570 million shares worth N1.492 billion in 3,696 deals, contributing 33.66% and 17.25% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

It explained that a total of 54,468 units valued at N2.603 million were traded this week in 19 deals compared with a total of 39,465 units valued at N1.834 million transacted last week in 27 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 100,152 units valued at N99.670 million were traded this week in 27 deals compared with a total of 26,861 units valued at N27.503 million transacted last week in 17 deals.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 0.57% to close the week at 39,261.01 and N20.456 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX Insurance, NGX AFR Div Yield, NGX MERI Growth, NGX Meri Value and NGX Sovereign Bond indices which appreciated by 0.79%, 0.11%, 0.03%, 0.31% and 0.65% respectively, while the NGX ASeM and NGX Growth Indices closed flat. ($1-N410)