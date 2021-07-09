Nigerian bourse trades 1.348bn shares worth over $29m

A total turnover of 1.348 billion shares worth N12.140 billion (about $29.609 million in 21,581 deals were traded this week on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange by investors.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the Nigerian Exchange showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.021 billion shares valued at N14.145 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,565 deals.

It added that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 892.212 million shares valued at N7.065 billion traded in 11,592 deals, while the ICT Industry followed with 110.067 million shares worth N776.402 million in 744 deals.

The third place was occupied by the Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 100.008 million shares worth N216.504 million in 788 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Fidelity Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Zenith Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 310.779 million shares worth N3.166 billion in 3,289 deals, contributing 23.06% and 26.08% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

According to the report, a total of 34,123 units valued at N784,264.64 were traded this week in 13 deals compared with a total of 13,050 units valued at N930,262.30 transacted last week in 17 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 147,590 units valued at N173.172 million were traded this week in 15 deals compared with a total of 61,298 units valued at N61.267 million transacted last week in 26 deals.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 0.57% and 0.62% to close the week at 37,994.19 and N19.796 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX All-Share, NGX-Main Board, NGX Consumer Goods and NGX Lotus II indices which depreciated by 0.57%, 2.22%, 0.32% and 0.23% respectively, while the NGX ASeM and NGX Growth Indices closed flat. ($1=N410)