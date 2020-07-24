Nigerian bourse trades 1.350bn shares worth over $40m

A total turnover of 1.350 billion shares worth N14.433 billion (about $40.091m) in 16,723 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.016 billion shares valued at N7.436 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,092 deals.

The report added that the Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 847.677 million shares valued at N5.649 billion traded in 9,068 deals, while the Conglomerates industry followed with 176.425 million shares worth N821.337 million in 400 deals.

The third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 158.022 million shares worth N3.768 billion in 2,563 deals.

According to the report, trading in the top three equities namely FBN Holdings Plc, UACN Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc. accounted for 434.502 million shares worth N2.408 billion in 2,270 deals, contributing 32.18% and 16.68% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

It explained that a total of 53,420 units valued at N444.544 million were traded this week in 14 deals, compared with a total of 106,450 units valued at N117.642 million transacted last week in 4 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 1,747 units valued at N1.985 million were traded this week in 8 deals compared with a total of 2,408 units valued at N2.614 million transacted last week in 9 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 0.58% to close the week at 24,427.73 and N12.743 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE-Main Board, NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE AFR Bank Value, NSE AFR Div Yield, NSE MERI Value, NSE Consumer Goods and NSE Oil/Gas Indices which depreciated by 1.04%, 0.62%, 0.80%, 0.38%, 0.69%, 1.45%, 0.38% and 4.67% respectively while NSE ASeM closed flat. ($1=N360)