Nigerian bourse trades 1.381bn shares worth over $50m

A total turnover of 1.381 billion shares worth N15.504 billion were traded in 14,528 deals this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.044 billion shares valued at N14.628 billion that exchanged hands last week in 14,974 deals.

The report added that the Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 1.019 billion shares valued at N11.814 billion traded in 8,275 deals, while the Healthcare industry followed with 170.905 million shares worth N49.097 million in 281 deals.

The third place is occupied by the Conglomerates industry with a turnover of 83.560 million shares worth N205.786 million in 736 deals.

According to the report, trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Access Bank Plc, Union Diagnostics and Clinical Services Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. accounted for 687.097 million shares worth N6.510 billion in 2,964 deals.

It noted that a total of 11,839 units valued at N8.568 million were traded this week in 21 deals, compared with a total of 211,474 units valued at N2.379 million transacted last week in 22 deals.

On the Bonds section, a total of 4,990 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N5.541 million were traded this week in 8 deals, compared with a total of 7,300 units valued at N8.073 million transacted last week in 4 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization declined by 0.04% and 0.03% to close the week at 26,526.35 and N12.804 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of, NSE Premium, NSE-AFR Div Yield, NSE Oil and Gas, NSE Lotus ll and NSE Industrial Goods indices which depreciated by 0.86%, 3.14%, 0.68%, 0.06% and 0.49% respectively, while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N305)